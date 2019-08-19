Send summer out with a bang on the shores of Lake Minnetonka
For nearly 45 years families from all over the Twin Cities have made their way to Wayzata in early September to celebrate the last days of summer during James J. Hill Days. The fun returns this year on Sept. 6, 7 and 8.
The weekend will be packed with fun for the whole family and the continuation of traditions that many have come to love, including: a street market, the Rails and Ales Craft Beer Festival, a carnival with rides and a midway, live music, fun for four-legged friends at Depot Dog Park, rides on the Steamboat Minnehaha, several food choices on Eat Street, log rolling, a coaster cart derby, a retroshift car show, fireworks, the James J. Hill Day Parade and more.
The fun takes place throughout Wayzata. For a full schedule, FAQ, maps and more, visit jamesjhilldays.com.