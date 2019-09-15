MINNETONKA — A day of fun is planned for the 13th annual Get Out and Grow Fall Festival at St. David’s Center in Minnetonka on Sept. 28.
The event, presented by HealthPartners, will be held from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. David’s Center for Child and Family Development, 3395 Plymouth Road, in Minnetonka.
The day begins at 9:30 a.m. with the Walk N’Roll, 1.75 walk and roll through St. David’s School Forest that is open to people of all ages and abilities, followed by the free festival that will feature up-close encounters with animals and nature, interactive art, live music and sensory friendly activities. Other activities at the festival include wall climbing, a corn pit, geocaching, a food truck and face painting.
The event’s website is stdavidscenter.org/fallfestival.