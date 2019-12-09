EXCELSIOR – The 10,000 Lakes Concours d'Elegance is no more.
Organizers of the car, boat and motorcycle show that was held annually in Excelsior announced in late November that this year's show was its last because the "current financial model is not sustainable to continue holding" the event, a Facebook post said.
The post thanked vehicle owners, volunteers, partners, sponsors and friends who supported the event, which was held for seven years, noting the decision was "difficult."
"We are grateful for the friendships, partnerships and the support we have had, which has allowed us to raise money for our nonprofit partners over the last seven years," the post said.
People expressed their sadness in the comments on the Facebook post.