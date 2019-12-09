10,000 Lakes Concours
Buy Now

A Dodge vehicle on display at the 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance, held in Excelsior on July 28.

 Photo by Frances Stevenson

EXCELSIOR – The 10,000 Lakes Concours d'Elegance is no more.

Organizers of the car, boat and motorcycle show that was held annually in Excelsior announced in late November that this year's show was its last because the "current financial model is not sustainable to continue holding" the event, a Facebook post said.

The post thanked vehicle owners, volunteers, partners, sponsors and friends who supported the event, which was held for seven years, noting the decision was "difficult."

"We are grateful for the friendships, partnerships and the support we have had, which has allowed us to raise money for our nonprofit partners over the last seven years," the post said.

People expressed their sadness in the comments on the Facebook post.

Tags

Melissa Turtinen is the community editor for Lakeshore Weekly News and Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about adding context to stories and informing people about what's going on in their community. She enjoys being outside, traveling and good beer.

Events

Recommended for you