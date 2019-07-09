WAYZATA — Blue Water Theatre Company, a theater for young actors in Wayzata, is presenting the satirical musical “Urinetown” July 12 through July 21.
The play tells the story of a city struggling with a water crisis due to a 20-year drought, according to a July 5 news release. The government enforces a ban on private toilets, meaning all citizens have to pay for the use of public toilets. One company owns all the public toilets, making a huge profit.
One day a hero steps up to plan a revolution to free the city from its crisis.
“‘Urinetown’ is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theater itself,” the release says.
The musical has won three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards.
“Urinetown is a hilarious dark comedy that has definitely found its niche in the musical theater canon since premiering on Broadway in 2001,” Director Sam Weisberg told Lakeshore Weekly News. “This is a show that I wasn’t terribly familiar with until recently — which is probably the boat most folks will be in who are coming to see it — but both I and all of the kids at Blue Water have become really enamored with the story and the excellent score while rehearsing over the last month.”