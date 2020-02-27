For this month's We Tried It, we took our hungry stomachs to Melissa's neck of the woods and tried Wayzata's insta-famous Fat Pants Friday meal at 6Smith. And although we dined in front of a beautiful, panoramic view of frozen Lake Minnetonka, there was no attractive way to eat this monstrosity of a meal — so excuse our manners.
This particular Fat Pants Friday dish, which was what 6Smith served for its fifth anniversary of Fat Pants Friday on Jan. 24, contained seven meats that we could count: sausage, bacon, brisket, ham, steak, corned beef and shredded chicken, plus a runny egg to top it off. At the bottom of the feeding trough was a cushion of salty and delicious potatoes. On top of those potatoes was about six pieces of white bread with at least three types of meats and cheese (a Cuban sandwich), and also shredded chicken that was surprisingly not dry. Next to the tower of meat and bread was a stack of Eggo waffles with whipped cream and bacon, and nearby was a pile of meat, including steak and corned beef, with various sauces.
Maddie: I don’t really know what to say about this meal (or these meals, I should say) other than “yum,” and also “gross.” I mean, the flavor of the food itself was delicious. Despite the fact that there were several meals on one platter, with food ranging from Eggo waffles to steak, the flavors somehow married each other into a brunch-like plate of sweet-and-saltiness. But also, like, gross, because nothing says good old fashioned American indulgence like a plate of food that weighs more than a cat.
Would I order a Fat Pants Friday meal on my own? Probably not. Mostly because, for $12, I’d rather order one meal that I can at least get close to finishing, instead of walking away from the restaurant with my mom’s voice in my head saying, “kids in Africa would love to eat that food.”
If you think you can eat an entire Fat Pants Friday, I don’t believe you. Seriously. I don’t think I could have eaten an entire platter if my life depended on it.
Melissa: This was a huge plate of food that we barely made a dent in — thankfully we were informed that the anniversary Fat Pants Friday dish we were attempting to eat was actually double the size of a typical Fat Pants Friday meal, so it made us feel a little better about our failure.
This six-pound meal(s) was delicious. Normally, when food on my plate that has different textures, sauces and flavors touches, I get a little grossed out. But not with this dish, even though it was breakfast, lunch and dinner rolled into one meal. Every bite I tried was amazing and each flavor complemented every other flavor on the plate. My favorite part of the overflowing platter had to be the Eggo waffles — I don't know how they made them, but I'd choose that waffle over a homemade waffle any day.
I'm with Maddie, though. I probably would never order a Fat Pants Friday meal because I don't think I could ever finish it — even if it was a regularly sized Fat Pants Friday meal. That being said, I may give it a shot if I have several hours to sit and slowly pick away at the massive meal.