If you go

6Smith started Fat Pants Friday five years ago as a way to get more people to come into the restaurant, and now the weekly meal attracts regulars and frequently sells out.

What: Fat Pants Friday is a 3,000-plus calorie meal (it changes weekly) for $12. But there are rules: you can't share it, and there are no doggy bags. 6Smith typically sells 25-50 Fat Pants Friday meals a week.

Where: The bar area of 6Smith, 294 E Grove Lane, in Wayzata.

When: Fridays, starting at 11 a.m. until they're sold out, which is usually around 2 p.m.

Information: 6Smith will post a teaser photo of the upcoming Fat Pants Friday meal early in the week on Instagram at www.instagram.com/6smithrestaurant. The restaurant's website is www.6smith.com.