MOUND — Westonka Community and Commerce is getting people in the holiday spirit.
The organization is hosting its 35th annual Tree Lighting event from 4:30-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Shoreline Drive in Mound, according to a news release from Westonka Community and Commerce.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the event with the Mound Fire Department and light the Christmas tree while local choirs provide holiday music, the release says.
Horse-drawn hayrides will be available for the community along with with a bonfire, complimentary cookies, apple cider and coffee, the release says.