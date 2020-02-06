EXCELSIOR — The Excelsior Fire District has been awarded a $500 grant for its work to promote fire prevention and education, a news release said.
Dryer Vent Wizard of St. Paul awarded the grant to Excelsior Fire District “for its outstanding work toward fire safety and public awareness about the dangers of fire.” The grant money, which was accepted by Excelsior Fire District Chief Curt Mackey, will be used for public education and fire prevention education.
“We are thrilled to present this grant to the Excelsior Fire District for all the work they do to provide community outreach and educate our residents about fire safety and prevention,” said Carl Hein, owner of Dryer Vent Wizard of St. Paul. “As an organization dedicated to the safety of our local community, we’re proud to award this grant to further residents’ awareness toward fire safety.”
During National Fire Prevention Month, Dryer Vent Wizard franchisees raise money to benefit the Children’s Burn Foundation and nominate local fire departments for community fire prevention programs and services. This year, Dryer Vent Wizards awarded 31 grants of $500.