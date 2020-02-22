EXCELSIOR — The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s Tapping History series has several events coming up in the next several months, teaching interested history nuts about Lake Minnetonka history topics.
All the Tapping History events start at 7 p.m. at Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., in Excelsior, according to a recent newsletter from the historical society.
The next Tapping History event on March 9 is titled Postcards of Lake Minnetonka. This lecture will look at some of the postcards the historical society has of the grand hotels, steamers, amusement parks and more that were around the lake. These postcards are sometimes the only historical evidence that these buildings and vehicles existed, the newsletter says.
On April 13, the historical society will dig into the history of Big Island with the program, Oakwood: A History of West Big Island. It will look at the history of the Dakota tribes and cottages that used to inhabit the land, the newsletter says.
On May 11, the historical society will take a look at the history of Lake Minnetonka’s amusement park with the event, Excelsior Amusement Park Memories. This panel, moderated by Greg Van Gompel, will feature folks who worked or experienced the amusement park first hand.
The historical society is looking for people to appear on the panel. Those interested can email info@elmhs.org, the newsletter says.