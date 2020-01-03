EXCELSIOR — The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society is hosting a trivia night at Excelsior Brewing Company as part of its Tapping History series.
The trivia night is at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, at the brewery, 421 Third St., in Excelsior. Doors open at 6 p.m., with capacity limited to 125 people. Seating is first-come, first-serve and there is a suggested $5 contribution at the door.
Attendees will have the chance to win prizes by testing their knowledge of past and present Excelsior and Lake Minnetonka area. Topics will range from famous people, places, boats and more, a news release says.
Everyone is encouraged to participate, with the release noting people can compete individually or as a team.
The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society hosts a monthly Tapping History event as a way for people to learn about the area’s history in a casual atmosphere.