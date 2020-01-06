DEEPHAVEN — Whatever happened to cursive?
The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society will teach people the lost art at two classes. The Lost Art of Cursive Writing classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the Minnetonka Community Education Center, 4584 Vine Hill Road, in Deephaven.
Attendees will learn how to write in cursive the same way their ancestors, as well as experimenting with old fashioned slate boards and ink dip pens. They’ll also decipher cursive writing of Lake Minnetonka’s pioneers’ diaries and letters, learning about their lives from their own words.
Classes are recommended for people in third through fifth grade. Enrollment is open through Minnetonka Community Education.