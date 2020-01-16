EXCELSIOR — Earlier in the school year, a second-grader at Excelsior Elementary School approached principal Stacy DeCorsey with an idea — students should have reusable water bottles so they don’t use the plastic ones that get tossed after one use.
DeCorsey loved the idea, and the timing was perfect. The Excelsior Lions Club had reached out to the principal to see if the school needed anything, and she said the water bottles “would be great,” DeCorsey told Lakeshore Weekly News.
The Excelsior Lions Club used about $1,400, which was raised through the club’s summer golf tournament, to buy 830 reusable water bottles and donate $500 to the teachers’ supply fund for materials to decorate the bottles and whatever else the teachers may need, said Mike Filippi, an Excelsior Lions Club board member.
“The timing was perfect too. The bottles came right before Christmas break and that last week is a wash — kids are wound up — so I was like, ‘Hey we can decorate our water bottles,’ and the teachers were like, ‘yeah!’” DeCorsey said. “They (the students) were so excited when they did it. Everybody wanted to show me their designs. It was cool.”
Having the water bottles makes it easier for kids to drink water throughout the day, with DeCorsey noting the school building is old so water fountains are sometimes “few and far between.” Students fill up their water bottles in the morning and the water lasts them all day, she explained.
The water bottles have come in handy because this time of year so many students are sick.
“With everybody so sick, we really need them to drink, drink, drink — the hydration is so important,” DeCorsey said.
The Excelsior Lions Club, a service organization, is only about three years old. This is the second year money from the Excelsior Lions Club’s summer golf tournament has gone to benefit students at Excelsior Elementary School. Last school year, the Lions Club donated $2,000 to clear student lunch debt before winter break.