MINNETONKA — A true sign of winter, the Gray’s Bay Dam is closed.
The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) said in a news release on Dec. 23 the dam has been officially closed and winterized after Lake Minnetonka reached an optimal level for handling spring snowmelt.
MCWD operates the dam, which was built in 1979 to help control flooding on Lake Minnetonka and Minnehaha Creek. Getting the water level on Lake Minnetonka low enough to create enough space to store the spring snowmelt is an important piece of what MCWD does, the release said.
The district’s operating plan calls for Lake Minnetonka to be lowered until it reaches an elevation below 928.60 feet above sea level. The lake fell below that level on Monday, Dec. 23, at which point the MCWD closed and winterized the dam.
To winterize the dam, the three gates that are used to prevent the flow of water out of Lake Minnetonka and into Minnehaha Creek are raised to prevent them from getting damaged by ice, the release said. The gates are then replaced with aluminum beams called stop logs, which prevent water from passing through the dam during the winter. This is important as it helps prevent ice jams from forming in the creek, which can cause flooding.
The stop logs are removed in the spring when ice conditions allow, MCWD said.
Last spring, MCWD opened the Gray’s Bay Dam earlier than normal to make room for the spring snowmelt and prevent flooding on Lake Minnetonka and along Minnehaha Creek. The district typically won’t open the dam until ice out is declared on Lake Minnetonka, but when the dam opened last year in late March, there was still more than a foot of ice on the lake.
MCWD monitors water levels throughout the winter and works with staff from the National Weather Service, the U.S. Geological Survey and Hennepin County Emergency Management to understand spring flooding predictions.