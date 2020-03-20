The number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 100 in Minnesota on Friday, March 20, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said.
A total of 115 positive cases are reported in the state as of March 20, including 45 in Hennepin County, three in Carver County and two in Scott County, MDH’s website shows.
The age-range of all patients is 17-94 years old, with a median age of 49, and the majority of people are recovering at home, MDH Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said during a news conference on Friday, noting eight of the 115 cases required hospitalization. Currently, five patients are hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care.
Of the 115 confirmed cases in the state, 15 cases are believed to have been caused by community transmission (they did not get the virus from travel or a known person with the virus), but health officials continue to stress they believe there is community transmission across the state, so people should not have a false sense of security that the virus is only present in certain counties.
The number of lab-confirmed cases is a jump from the 89 confirmed cases reported on March 19, but also comes after more than 800 tests were processed by MDH’s lab. According to MDH’s website, as of March 20, it had processed 3,856 tests in its lab — up from 3,038 processed tests the day before. Previously, MDH’s lab had been processing half that many tests daily, at most.
It’s also worth noting that MDH does not report the number of tests private labs are processing, but does report the positive cases in its total number of confirmed cases.
The number of positive cases in Minnesota are only a portion of the cases out there, and officials are working at getting more testing supplies and ramping up testing to better show how many cases there are. Currently, MDH is prioritizing specimens for people deemed high-risk, like people who are hospitalized, health care workers and those who live in congregate settings.
In addition to needed testing supplies, Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly said the state is working to acquire more personal protective equipment for national stockpiles and the open market, but it’s a challenge. Gov. Tim Walz said he is hopeful that by making FEMA the state’s lead agency it will help “break the logjam” in getting this equipment.
Walz stressed the importance for Minnesotans to stay home to help flatten the curve, and when asked about the potential for a shelter in place order like other governors have done, he said at this point he’s not prepared to order that, but he is prepared to do so in the future if it becomes necessary based on the data officials are continuously gathering.
HELP FOR MINNESOTANS
During the news conference, Walz shared details about several actions he took Friday in an effort to help Minnesotans, including signing three executive orders that aim to combat price gouging, waivers for programs that help people on public assistance and waivers for programs that serve people with disabilities, the elderly, families with kids and people with mental illness.
Meanwhile, the state has seen a surge in unemployment insurance applications this week after Walz’s executive order to temporarily close bars, restaurants and other entertainment establishments to dine-in customers.
From Monday-Thursday, there were 95,000 applications for unemployment insurance — one-third were from restaurant, bar and entertainment workers, DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said, noting 85% of the applications are from people who have never been on unemployment before. The previous record week for unemployment applications was 18,000.
EDUCATION
Public schools across the state were ordered closed no later than Wednesday, March 18, with many schools closing earlier, in order for staff and teachers to plan and prepare for distance and eLearning.
As part of that, schools continued to provide child care for kids of first responders and health care workers, as well as provide meals for students.
At Friday's news conference, Walz said there are “amazing things happening in our schools" amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Schools have served around 89,000 meals, including 118,238 meals on Thursday, to students, Walz and Deputy Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said. And more than 5,000 children of first responders and health care professionals are being cared for.
Mueller did note the state is seeking a testing waiver for the 2019-20 school year for the federal accountability requirement for statewide assessments, which President Donald Trump is expected to support.
CARE FOR KIDS OF EMERGENCY WORKERS
In an effort to continue helping school-age children of emergency and health care workers, the state has partnered with the YMCA, Walz announced in a news release Friday.
The YMCA will open 38 locations across the state to provide access to distance learning and care to children in kindergarten through sixth grade, coordinating with school districts, the release says. The YMCA program will prioritize tier two emergency workers, for which some school districts have not been able to accommodate and be open to other school-age children.
“It’s critical that our school-age children are learning in a safe and supportive environment, especially during a pandemic” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the YMCA for helping to fill the gap where our school systems are not able to serve all emergency worker needs.”
Starting Monday, March 23 the YMCA sites will begin providing licensed care from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for ages over five. The program will follow social distancing and cleaning guidelines from MDH and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The program will be prioritized for children of emergency workers, including educators, grocery store workers, utility workers, essential state and local government staff, etc.
A full list of locations is available at ymcamn.org/mnchildcare. The cost is $40 per day and locations will coordinate with school districts on food drop-off sites. Registration is open and accessible at ymcamn.org/mnchildcare or 612-230-9622.
OPEN ENROLLMENT HEALTH CARE
MNsure will open a special 30-day open enrollment period for qualified individuals who are currently without health insurance in response to the potential grown of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, Walz and MNsure announced in a March 20 news release.
The special enrollment period on MNsure.org begins Monday, March 23, and runs through April 21.
“Every Minnesotan deserves access to health coverage during this uncertain time,” Walz said in a statement. “This critical action will help ensure Minnesotans can receive the care they need during the COVID-19 crisis. I want to thank MNsure and the health plans for stepping up. Everyone is doing their part.”
“It’s incredible to see our community partners and health plans working to ensure Minnesotans have security and stability during this pandemic,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “I strongly encourage people who do not currently have health coverage to take advantage of this opportunity, which will help make sure all Minnesotans have access to the health care they deserve.”
Those needing health care coverage can fill out an application on MNsure.org to enroll in coverage. Plans selected by April 21 will have a retroactive coverage start date beginning April 1.
“As more cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed throughout the state, we want to make sure every Minnesotan has the security of health insurance to ensure they can get the care they need if they contract this serious illness,” MNsure CEO Nate Clark said. “Uninsured Minnesotans can come to MNsure.org to sign up for coverage.”