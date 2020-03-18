Minnesota has 77 positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as of March 18, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said, stressing that these are the only lab-confirmed cases — health officials believe there are additional cases in the state, which is why the community mitigation tactics that are in place are so important.
There were 17 new cases reported Wednesday, including Scott County’s first case. Scott County Public Health said they had been notified that the case is a Prior Lake resident over the age of 50 who likely was exposed to the virus through travel. Of these total news cases, it involves people ages 21-71, MDH Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann told reporters on March 18.
As of March 18, a total of 2,762 people had been tested at MDH’s lab. Other organizations are also testing people who believe they may have the virus, but only their positive case numbers are reported to MDH.
Ehresmann stressed that when there’s evidence of community transmission, like in Minnesota, it becomes less important for people, particularly those in an outpatient setting, to be tested for COVID-19 because the recommendations for treatment do not change.
This comes a day after MDH issued new guidance on who should be tested for COVID-19 in the wake of supply shortages related to testing.
MDH said it is focusing on testing the highest-priority cases, such as hospitalized patients, health care workers and those who live in congregate living settings, such as long-term care facilities.
People who have a fever and upper respiratory symptoms, but are able to manage them at home, should self-quarantine for at least seven days after developing symptoms, including at least 72 hours without a fever (and without taking fever-reducing medicine) and improvement of respiratory symptoms, Ehresmann said Wednesday.
People with symptoms should isolate themselves from people they live with as much as possible, and household and intimate contacts should limit public activities for 14 days after the patient self-isolates.
“The most important thing they can do at this time is to stay home when they are sick,” Ehresmann said.
Ehresmann also mentioned that if someone does not have COVID-19 — if they have not been tested for it — they shouldn't post on social media that they have it. She also noted employers should not require a COVID-19 test in order for someone to get sick time.