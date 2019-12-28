PLYMOUTH — Heart Safe Plymouth is offering a free CPR/AED training course this winter for teenagers and adults who live in Plymouth.
The one-hour training sessions will teach participants hands-only CPR (chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths) and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).
Sessions will be held on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings. The Wednesday sessions are from 7-8 p.m. on Jan. 22, Feb. 26 and March 11 at the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd. The Saturday sessions will be from 9-10 a.m. on Jan. 18, Feb. 29 and March 14 at Plymouth Fire Station III, 3300 Dunkirk Lane N.
The course is free, but registration is required. Visit heartsafeplymouthsat.eventbrite.com to register.
More than 6,230 people have been trained through Heart Safe Plymouth training courses, which are offered through a partnership between the Plymouth Public Safety Department and Rotary Club of Plymouth. Plymouth was designated as a Heart Safe Community in 2013 by the American Heart Association.