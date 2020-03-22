Hennepin County has opened three drop-off locations for items needed to protect people responding to the COVID-19 global pandemic, a March 21 news release says.
First responders, those who work in public health, and people who work clinics and hospitals are running low on supplies that keeps them safe and helps them continue protecting the community against the virus.
The items most needed are:
- Protective face wear – N95 or N100 respirators, PAPRs and surgical masks
- Nitrile gloves
- Tyvek coveralls
- Tyvek foot covers
- Eye protection (wrap arounds or chemical splash)
People can drop off personal protection equipment starting Sunday at the Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation, 3000 N Second St., in Minneapolis from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Starting Monday, March 22, drop-off sites at the Adult Correctional Facility, 1145 Shenandoah Lane N, in Plymouth, as well as the Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave. S, in Edina and the Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.