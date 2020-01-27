HOPKINS — A Hopkins dental office is offering free dental care for new patients in honor of Dentistry from the Heart on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Shamblott Family Dentistry invites new patients to come into its Hopkins or St. Paul clinics for needed dental treatment.
“Patients usually start lining up before we open. It’s a great day for us because we get to make a difference for everyone we see,” Dr. Scott Shamblott, founder of Shamblott Family Dentistry, said in a Jan. 27 news release. “Getting people out of pain is one of the most rewarding things we do. Giving patients back their smiles, and getting people to smile for their first time ever in a dental office are wonderful, too.”
Starting at 7 a.m. on Feb. 12, Shamblott and his team will treat as many patients as possible on a first-come, first-served basis.
Shamblott brought Dentistry from the Heart to Minnesota, and his clinics have been hosting this annual event since 2007, providing more than $390,000 in free dentistry, the release says. The local event is part of a network across the United States and internationally designed to help people get the dental care they need.
The release says the event meets a need in the community, noting 20% of adults know they have cavities but haven’t gotten them filled and more than 100 million Americans lack dental insurance.
The dentistry’s website is www.shamblottfamilydentistry.com.