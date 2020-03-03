PLYMOUTH — The horse trail along the Luce Line State Trail will be closed from March 7 to "about" May 15, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said in a March 3 news release.
The trail, from Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth to the city of Winsted, will be closed to help prevent damage to the tread way from wet conditions and frost coming out of the ground, the DNR says.
Signs will be posted along the horse trail to inform riders of the closure. Meanwhile, DNR conservation officers and local law enforcement will monitor compliance, the release adds.
The main tread way will remain open for permitted uses. Horseback riding is not permitted on the main treat way at any time.
Questions regarding the horse trail closure or any other trail-related issues can be directed to Rachel Henzen, DNR area parks and trails supervisor, at 651-259-5875.