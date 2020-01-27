WAYZATA — The hours of the no-right-turn-on-red sign at U.S. Highway 12 and Central Avenue/County Road 101 are being extended to include the morning rush hour.
The city of Wayzata said in a Jan. 24 newsletter that the Minnesota Department of Transportation, after further evaluation, determined the lighted no-right-turn-on-red sign should be illuminated in the morning as well as in the afternoon.
The no-right-turn-on-red sign is now illuminated for motorists traveling from westbound U.S. Highway 12 to northbound County Road 101 from 7-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. daily, as well as whenever a pedestrian presses the crosswalk button.
The illuminated no-right-turn-on-red sign was added after the Central Avenue/County Road 101 bridge reopened last fall. Previously, there was a permanent no-right-turn-on-red sign at the intersection. The new lighted sign was only activated when a pedestrian pressed the crosswalk button, Steve Misgen, MnDOT’s metro traffic engineer, told Lakeshore Weekly News on Dec. 3.
Motorists who live near or frequent the intersection both cheered and were frustrated by the removal of the permanent sign, according to social media posts and calls MnDOT received about the decision. This prompted MnDOT to look at traffic in the area and turn on the no-right-turn-on-red sign on from 3-6 p.m.
MnDOT said in December it would continue to monitor traffic in the area and it could adjust the turning restriction further, which it decided to do in January with the addition of the morning hours the sign is illuminated.