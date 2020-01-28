How Minnesota’s only underwater archaeologists find wrecks in Lake Minnetonka

In total, there are 43 other objects that have been identified that do not have site numbers. That includes four snowmobiles, one truck and eight cars.

There are now 83 identified wrecks on the bottom of Lake Minnetonka (or once were at the bottom of the lake). Of these, 53 of them have 52 Minnesota archaeological site numbers (two wrecks have the same site number). Four other types of maritime sites have archaeological site numbers and there are 37 maritime sites or objects without numbers.

Maritime Heritage Minnesota confirmed the existence of seven new wrecks at the bottom of Lake Minnetonka during the 2019 season, according to its Lake Minnetonka Nautical Archaeology 9 Project Report. In addition, five submerged maritime sites, one car, four trees and five big rocks were confirmed.

What MHM discovered on May 30

Steel Row Boat Wreck (Anomaly 756/Minnesota Archaeological Site 21-HE-530)

This wreck was previously hidden on sonar images due to weeds and lack of detail, but doing sonar again early in the 2019 season revealed an anomaly.

Maritime Heritage Minnesota (MHM) determined the wreck is made of steel, is 13.30 feet long and 2.80 feet wide in the beam. The boat is believed to be a rowboat because it's narrow, there is no reinforcement at the square stern and there is a set of "sturdy angle iron oarlocks amidships" attached to the caprail on both sides of the wreck.

MHM believes the row boat was built in the 1920s-1930s, and based on corrosion and silt build-up in the hull, it likely sunk around 1945.

The Steel Row Boat Wreck received its archaeological site number in December 2019.

Fiberglassed Plywood Outboard Wreck (Anomaly 764)

MHM discovered the anomaly in 2019 using sonar, and dove on the site twice over the summer, including on May 30.

MHM determined the wreck is a small plywood boat sheathed in fiberglass. The boat is 13.30 feet long, 5.10 feet in the beam and 4.20 feet in the transform.

The boat was constructed in 1959 or in the decade before, with MHM noting the fiberglass was likely added later to prolong the vessel's life in the water.

The boat was scuttled sometime around 1976, with the seats, outboard motor, steering gear and steering wheel removed before she was sinked. It is possible the sinking happened after receiving fire damage, which is visible on the port side.

The Fiberglassed Plywood Outboard Wreck cannot be categorized as an archaeological site at this time, but it is a state and federally protected maritime historical resource.

Triple Pontoon Boat Wreck Site (Anomaly 757)

The second dive of the day was in shallow water not too far off the shore. The wreck was visible from the boat before it reached the anomaly's GPS coordinates. Ann Merriman of MHM said it is “very rare” to have a wreck in water this shallow that hasn’t yet been identified.

MHM determined the wreck is a triple pontoon boat that’s been at the bottom of the lake for decades. There is no registration number visible on the wreck, but based on the design of the pontoons, MHM believes she was built after the mid-1950s. They also believe she was a work boat, noting the boat’s metal winch pedestal, sturdy construction and the presence of a third pontoon.

The Triple Pontoon Boat Wreck Site cannot be categorized as an archaeological site at this time, but it is a state and federally protected maritime historical resource, the report says.

Dock Piling Remains (Anomaly 755)

MHM volunteer Kelly Nehowig had previously found a few wooden pieces on the bottom of the lake, so on May 30 they decided to dive on the site to see what it is.

Maritime Heritage Minnesota determined it was the remains of a dock, calling it a protected submerged maritime cultural resource.

Wall Frame (Anomaly 758)

An anomaly captured on sonar in 2019 appeared to be a rectangular barge, but after diving on the anomaly it was revealed it was the wooden framework of a building wall with metal corner braces on one end.

MHM says the wall frame has been on the bottom of the lake for decades, noting it may have been part of a building destroyed during the 1965 tornado outbreak that hit the Lake Minnetonka area.

The wall frame is 22.40 feet long and 7.10 feet wide. It is listed as a protected submerged cultural resource.

Source: Lake Minnetonka Nautical Archaeology 9 Project Report and interviews with Maritime Heritage Minnesota.