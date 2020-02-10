PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Police Department on Feb. 5 rescued a barred owl and brought it to the University of Minnesota’s The Raptor Center to be checked out.
The owl was found near the loading docks at Prudential, 13001 County Road 10, Plymouth Police spokesperson Tammy Ward said.
Julie Ponder, the executive director of The Raptor Center, said on Monday, Feb. 10, the owl is “doing better,” noting it is out of the oxygen cage but is still under medical care.
The owl suffered head trauma, but the cause of the trauma is unknown, Ponder said. The trauma resulted in some hemorrhage in the eyes and bruising around the head. The owl was also mentally depressed from the trauma, but now showing other abnormalities.
“Overall, the bird was doing very well (great body condition, eating well in the winter) prior to the accident,” Ponder said.