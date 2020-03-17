Even before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Executive Orders to close schools, bars, restaurants and other public attractions, Lake Minnetonka-area cities were taking precautionary steps in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Some cities closed facilities and canceled or postponed events and meetings, while others have instituted policies to protect employees while encouraging residents to contact the city via phone or email instead of stopping by city hall.
Here is what cities have said their plans are, as of Tuesday, March 17 (press time):
MINNETONKA
The city of Minnetonka on Friday, March 13, closed some facilities to the public and canceled or postponed all public meetings, events and programs through at least March 31, including the Williston Fitness Center.
“As this difficult and uncertain crisis rapidly develops, I want to assure you the city is working diligently to prioritize the health and well-being of everyone who lives in, works in and visits Minnetonka,” Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum said in a message to residents this week. “Slowing the spread of coronavirus is a serious matter that will require diligent efforts from us all. Please do your part. We urge you to follow the CDC’s health tips, practice social distancing, shop smart and help those in need.”
City meetings, as well as all recreation, senior services and ice arena events, classes, lessons and programs are canceled through the end of the month, the city said.
All participants affected by the closures and cancellations will receive a credit for canceled classes and programs that can be used for a future class or program, the city says. Members of the fitness center will receive a prorated credit for the closure period.
The full-time employees at the affected city facilities are still working, Matt Higgins, the city’s senior communications coordinator, said on March 16. However, part-time employees of the Williston Fitness Center, Minnetonka Ice Arenas and the Minnetonka Community/Senior Center are not.
Higgins said there are 170 active part-time employees at these facilities, including 125 at the fitness center, 39 at the ice arenas and 13 at the community/senior center.
Some city facilities, including City Hall, public works, the police department and fire department are open, but the city encourages residents to get in touch with staff via the city’s website, via phone or by email, and when possible limit visits to city facilities.
Fire department tours and ride-alongs are postponed until at least April 13, meanwhile fire stations 3 and 5 are limited to department personnel and residents seeking emergency medical assistance.
The city’s COVID-19 website is minnetonkamn.gov/coronavirus.
MINNETONKA BEACH
The city of Minnetonka Beach is limiting in-person interactions at City Hall, saying this week that one staff member will be there to serve residents’ needs.
That being said, the city is encouraging residents email or call to conduct business, but if that can’t be done, residents are asked to contact the city before going to City Hall to ensure the best service.
The city aims to respond to requests either immediately or within 24 hours. The number to call is 952-471-8878 and the email address is info@ci.minnetonka-beach.mn.us.
MOUND
Mound City Hall is closed until further notice to the public wishing to conduct walk-up business, the city’s website says. The front vestibule area will be open with a drop-off and pick-up station for items such as building permits and plans. Meanwhile, residents are asked to use the payment drop box outside the building or call the city to pay with a credit card.
Staff will be working 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, and can be reached by calling 952-472-0603.
The city’s website is cityofmound.com.
PLYMOUTH
The city of Plymouth announced Friday, March 13, that it is closing recreation facilities, canceling events and suspending recreation programming in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, a news release says.
The city is taking these precautions to slow the spread of the virus following the Minnesota Department of Health’s recommendation to practice social distancing (leaving about 6 feet between you and other people) and limit the frequency of large gatherings.
The Plymouth Fieldhouse dome, Plymouth Creek Center, Plymouth Ice Center and park buildings were all closed as of 6 p.m. March 13 and any events scheduled at these venues are canceled or postponed until further notice.
Employees who work at the facilities that are closed “will remain employed as there are plenty of maintenance projects, cleaning tasks and other assignments that they can assist with during this time,” Plymouth Communications Manager Helen LaFave said on Friday, March 13.
City Hall, Public Safety Building and Maintenance Facility will all remain open, but people are encouraged to conduct business by phone or online instead of in person. This includes utility billing, recreation registration and some building permits. No meeting space will be available at these locations for use by non-city groups.
Registration for summer recreation programs, which was scheduled to start Wednesday, March 18, will go on as planned, the city said. Residents are encouraged to register online or by phone.
As of Friday, March 13, City Council meetings were scheduled to proceed as planned, Brian Rosemeyer, a communications coordinator for the city, told Lakeshore Weekly News.
The city will evaluate the closures of facilities and cancellations of events and activities on an ongoing basis. Updates will be shared on the city’s COVID-19 website, plymouthmn.gov/coronavirus.
SHOREWOOD
The city of Shorewood began taking steps on March 16 to protect the health of city staff while still providing needed services to residents.
According to the city, the steps include:
- Canceling all activities at the Shorewood Community and Event Center through March 31.
- Having city staff work split shifts, with half of the crew present each day at City Hall. The city requests that if you are feeling sick or know you have been exposed to COVID-19 to not go to City Hall if you need city services, instead call the city at 952-960-7900.
- Adjusting how public works crews handle requests for service, with the city saying if a resident calls for service they may be asked questions so staff can determine if the issue requires an immediate response and if anyone is feeling ill. Non-emergency matters will likely be postponed.
The city's website is ci.shorewood.mn.us.
Spring Park
Spring Park City Hall on Tuesday, March 17, closed to the public until at least Friday, April 3, a news release from the city said.
All city functions will continue to operate as normal. This includes police, fire and public works.
Meanwhile, city offices will be “minimally staffed” to ensure essential services continue, with city staff working remotely and available for questions from residents who call the main number, 952-471-9051, during normal business hours.
As of March 17, it hadn’t been determined if City Council meetings, including emergency meetings, will be necessary during this time. All City Council meeting updates will be posted, in accordance with Minnesota Statutes and Open Meeting Law, on the City's website and at Spring Park City Hall.
Updates on city services and staffing will be posted on the city’s website at www.ci.spring-park.mn.us.
TONKA BAY
The city of Tonka Bay planned to close City Hall and had staff work remotely starting Wednesday, March 18, until at least Tuesday, March 31.
Phone calls will be forwarded to City Staff and emails will be answered, the city said.
The city also canceled the March 24 City Council meeting, noting the hope is to reconvene again in April.
The city will post any updates on its website at www.cityoftonkabay.net.
WAYZATA
The city of Wayzata has limited access to public facilities, scaled back non-essential city services and canceled almost all public meetings in the near future as a precaution, Mayor Ken Willcox and the City Council said in a letter to residents on March 16.
“Please remember that there is an important distinction between preparation and panic,” the letter says. “We take the time and effort to prepare for emergencies so that we do not panic when they happen. That is what we should all be doing in Wayzata.
“While COVID-19 will undoubtedly affect some of our family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers, I am confident our wonderful Wayzata community will take action to support and protect one another and come out of this pandemic as a much stronger community,” the letter said.
According to a March 16 update, the fire station, public works, the police department and Wayzata DMV are closed to the public, effective March 17. Wayzata Bar & Grill is closed for dine-in, but is open for pick-up orders.
As of Monday, City Hall and Wayzata Wine & Spirits remind open, but people are asked to limit visits to city facilities and conduct business by phone, email or through the city’s website.
Services that have been temporarily suspended or postponed include: meeting space at city facilities, rental inspections and building inspections, civil fingerprinting, police department ride-alongs and tours, and car seat checks.
Many public meetings and events are canceled or postponed through at least March 31, the city said, including the March 18 State of the City Luncheon, which has been postponed. The April 18 Panoway Kickoff Celebration has been canceled.
The city is also warning residents about potential scamming activity, noting Wayzata is often a target for this, and encouraged people to start planning for how their family would respond if someone gets sick.
The city will post updates on its website at www.wayzata.org.