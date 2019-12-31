MINNETONKA — Rustling leaves and snapping branches can be heard through the phone as Charlie Anderson explains to Lakeshore Weekly News that he’s out taking photos.
Anderson loves photography. He spends many mornings like this one out in nature, often near Lake Minnetonka, looking up for eagles and other beautiful animals. Lake Minnetonka has a particularly good eagle population, according to Anderson, and there are some beautiful foxes on the west end of the lake in the winter.
“I am walking around looking straight up to see what’s in the trees,” Anderson said.
Anderson sets out to shoot wildlife a few times a week. He has spots all over the Twin Cities where he goes with his camera looking for a bird or deer or fox.
While out on one of his photography trips about a year ago, he found a unique-looking deer with a white face and a pink nose. He posted the photos of the deer on the Lake Minnetonka Fan Club Facebook page, where they’ve been shared and commented on countless times.
The deer doesn’t live in the Lake Minnetonka area, he confessed, but he won’t reveal its exact location out of fear someone will set out to shoot the special deer. He says it does live in Hennepin County.
“I feel pretty honored every time I get to see him,” Anderson told the paper. Anderson called the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and shared photos of the deer. The DNR confirmed his little white-faced buddy was called a Piebald deer — animals with piebaldness have a spotting pattern of whiteness, Anderson said.
Anderson believes the deer might also have some albino in him because the deer’s nose and hooves are pink. Altogether, he’s a pretty unique guy.
The DNR estimated, based on Anderson’s photos, the deer was born in the spring of 2018, making him about 1.5 years old, Anderson said. Anderson stopped seeing the deer for a while over last winter and was worried, but a few months ago the little deer showed up again in the same spot Anderson spotted him in the fall of 2018.
The deer will get as close as 10 feet from him, always munching on some sort of vegetation, Anderson said.
Anderson, who used to live in Minnetonka but now lives in Bloomington, spends a lot of time out by Lake Minnetonka taking photos and as a part of his property management business.
Anderson has been photographing anything and everything since ninth grade. His parents even installed a darkroom in their home so he could develop his film.
He says it’s even easier these days to get into photography because you don’t have to worry about film and there is so much digital technology to help.
When he goes out into the woods to shoot wildlife, he’ll take upwards of 1,000 photographs and only have two or three good ones. That’s the magic of digital photography, he says.
Anderson doesn’t just shoot wildlife. He is also a big fan of sports photography. He’s been working with PGA golf tournament sponsors for several years as a photographer and spends time in northern Minnesota each year photographing drag races. He also loves to photograph buildings and architecture, particularly in cities like Excelsior that have so much history.
There is no real trick to getting into photography, “If you don’t try, you’re never going to know,” he said, but he recommends not spending too much money on a camera and lens. “Buy something that is entry-level.”