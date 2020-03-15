Lake Minnetonka-area public schools will close to students starting Monday, March 16, in the wake of the governor’s executive order, which he signed Sunday, March 15, to give schools a chance to make long-term plans in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) global pandemic.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-02, authorizing the temporary closure of Minnesota K-12 public schools. Schools will be closed to students by Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, March 27, to accommodate the planning between school staff, teachers and administrators with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), according to a news release from the governor's office.
Here is what each school district in the area has said following the governor's order:
Minnetonka: Closed starting Monday
Minnetonka Public Schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16, according to the district's website.
The district will announce the start of online learning by Monday, but the website says it will not begin before Wednesday, March 18.
"Additional information will be provided as soon as it is available," the website says.
The district's COVID-19 website is minnetonka.finalsite.com/district/programs/health/coronavirus-response.
Hopkins: Remote learning planned
In an update on the district's website Sunday, Hopkins Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed said:
"Hopkins is prepared for school closure. Our leadership team is meeting today to discuss the many issues related to this closure. You will receive a more detailed communication later this afternoon. In this communication, we will provide more details about how we plan to use tomorrow and Tuesday to begin our remote learning plan. Our primary goal is to ensure students have the necessary supplies and materials to engage in high-quality learning during the closure."
She added, "I ask that we keep our heads with our hearts as we navigate this unprecedented and complex situation."
The district's COVID-19 website is www.hopkinsschools.org/district-news/coronavirus-covid-19-information-1.
Orono: Closed starting Monday
In an update to staff and families on Sunday, Orono Public Schools said it would close to students starting Monday, March 16, through March 20 to allow teachers and staff to finalize continuity of learning/distance learning plans.
"At this time we do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Orono school community," the update said.
Orono Schools' spring break, scheduled for March 23-27, will continue as planned.
The district will re-evaluate school closure and distance learning requirements for the week beginning March 30 and beyond.
"As soon as possible, Orono Schools will communicate guidelines and plans to families and staff, the update said.
The district's COVID-19 website is at orono.k12.mn.us/special-services/health/qa-for-families-staff/.
Wayzata: Closed starting Monday
In an email to staff and families on Sunday, Wayzata Public Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson said schools in the district would be closed Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17.
Wayzata schools will also be closed March 30-April 6 for the previously scheduled spring break.
“We understand how challenging this situation is for everyone and we are doing our very best to make sure the needs of all of our students and staff are met,” Anderson said, noting more information is expected to be released on Sunday.
Last week, Wayzata Public Schools canceled all field trips and evening and weekend events in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district's COVID-19 website is at www.wayzataschools.org/covid19.
Westonka: Closed starting Monday
Westonka Public Schools will cancel school for students starting Monday, March 16, to allow for in-district collaborative planning amongst staff prior to Westonka’s spring break, a district announcement says. All district staff will report to their buildings on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17.
The district also said:
- There will be no after-school or evening activities through March 27, and all community education classes are canceled.
- Our school buildings will be open 8 a.m-3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday this week for students to pick up personal items and supplies, such as their district-issued Chromebooks (grades 5-12), books, and other materials.
- Adventure Club will also be closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, and will remain closed until further notice.
- The Westonka Activity Center will be closed through March 27.
- As a result of this schedule change, Friday, May 1, (previous Staff Development Day) will now be a regular school day for Westonka students and staff.
- Each building will communicate its distance learning/elearning plan to Westonka families by the end of this week. Distance learning will not start prior to spring break.
If the school closure is extended beyond March 27, Westonka Public Schools says it plans to provide instruction to students primarily through the use of online learning. Should the school closure be extended, the district will communicate the process for delivering iPads to students in grades K-4.
The district is also preparing a food delivery plan for families in the event of a school closure extending beyond March 27. The details on this will be shared if and when it is needed.
The district's COVID-19 website is at www.westonka.k12.mn.us/Page/1246.