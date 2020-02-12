Updated at 9:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
WOODLAND — Multiple fire departments are battling a large fire that is burning at a home on Lake Minnetonka's Lower Lake.
The home, on the 2700 block of Gale Road in Woodland, was under construction at the time of the fire, which was called in at 6:15 p.m., Wayzata Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich told Lakeshore Weekly News (the Wayzata Fire Department contracts with the city of Woodland for its fire coverage).
The structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and because there are no fire hydrants in the area, all the water had to be hauled in, he said.
No injuries have been reported, Klapprich added.
Black smoke could be seen billowing from Gale Road around 6:30 p.m., and orange flames were still visible across the lake, from Ferndale Road, at 7:25 p.m.
The National Weather Service tweeted at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday that the fire produced "a very large smoke plume that has reached southern Scott County." The plume could be seen on radar imaging.
A fire near Lake Minnetonka has produced a very large smoke plume that has reached southern Scott County! pic.twitter.com/JaiqmWOuKv— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 13, 2020
Several emergency vehicles were blocking and directing traffic at the intersection of Breezy Point Road and Maplewood Road, which leads to Gale Road, Wednesday evening. In nearby Deephaven, a fire department vehicle was spotted at a fire hydrant filling up.
According to Hennepin County records, the property on the 2700 block of Gale Road in Woodland was purchased in 2017 for $5.4 million. Records list the construction year as 2019, with Klapprich noting the home was still under construction at the time of the fire.
Videos of the fire posted to social media show much of the structure has been destroyed.
A cause of the fire has not been released.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as we learn more.