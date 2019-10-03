MINNETONKA —Two Lake Minnetonka-area residents brought home prizes from the Minnesota Watercolor Society Minnesota Dreamin’ fall membership exhibition.
The exhibition displays 70 original paintings at the Ames Center in Burnsville. The paintings were created using watercolor, acrylic, gouache and water-soluble inks, a news release from the Minnesota Watercolor Society says.
Georgia Kandiko of Excelsior earned First Honors for her painting “Fireweed” and Missy Moore of Minnetonka earned Third Honors for her painting “After the Storm.”
The Minnesota Watercolor Society’s mission is to further the development of watercolor artists by providing a supportive environment with education and exhibition opportunities, the release says.