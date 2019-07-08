Round up for the rodeo
Enjoy five days of rodeo fun as this local tradition enters its 39th year.
The rodeo is a fundraiser for five area not-for-profit organizations: the Hamel Volunteer Fire Department, the Heinzen-Ditter VFW, the Hamel Lions, the John Pohlker American Legion Post and the Lord of Life Military Family Support Ministry in Maple Grove. After the rodeo bills are paid, the proceeds from the rodeo are split evenly between all five organizations. Over the past 38 years, over $2 million has been given to local charities.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 14 with a matinee during Family Day at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
Tickets are $10 to $18 and can be purchased online at hamelrodeo.org and at the gate. For more information, visit hamelrodeo.org or call 763-478-6611.
The rodeo will be held at Corcoran Lions Park, 19101 County Road 10, Corcoran.