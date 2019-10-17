Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken of the channel between Crystal Bay and Maxwell Bay on Lake Minnetonka.
Congratulations to Nancy Jackson of Minnetonka, Joan Anonsen of Wayzata, Connie and Matthew Isaak of Mound, Dan Horak, Rick Richardson, Gail Severtson of Mound and Bruce Thesing of Plymouth, who all guessed the photo correctly.
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.