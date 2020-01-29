WAYZATA — Students from 11 middle schools will travel to the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul for the Minnesota Academy of Science’s Middle School Science Bowl on Feb. 8, according to a news release.
Students from four local schools, including Minnetonka West Middle School, Wayzata Central Middle School, Wayzata East Middle School and Wayzata West Middle School, will be competing.
Students will compete in five-person teams to solve technical problems and answer questions in all branches of science and math. The tournament is in a Q&A format where students have to ring in to answer first, the release says.
The winning team will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl, the release says.
The competition begins at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 at the University of St. Thomas Brady Education Center, 2115 Summit Ave., in St. Paul.