SPRING PARK — A local UPS driver has been inducted into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving, a news release from the organization says.
Robert Blake lives in Spring Park and works in St. Paul, the release says.
There are a total of 1,973 full-time UPS drivers in Minnesota, 25 of those drivers were inducted into the Circle of Honor this year, the release says.
“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” Stephanie Dexter, UPS Northern Plains District president, said. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”
The most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver in Minnesota is Raymond Welk of Nowthen. He has 49 years of accident-free driving, the release says.
UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, in 1928. The same year establishing its safe driving honor program, the release says.