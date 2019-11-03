PLYMOUTH — Ann Johnson Stewart announced on Wednesday, Oct. 30, that she is running for the Minnesota Senate District 44 seat in 2020.
“I am running for the Minnesota Senate to represent my neighbors and my community as we fight for better schools, better health care and a safer transportation system that keeps people and businesses moving,” Johnson Stewart said in a news release.
Johnson Stewart has never held for office before, and said the 2020 Minnesota Senate race will be “pivotal as the GOP currently holds a two-seat majority in the Senate,” according to the release.
“I’m a civil engineer, college teacher, and a successful business person. I’m a wife, a mother, and a grandma. I have never served in political office, but now is the time for me to change course and run for the Minnesota Senate,” Johnson Stewart said in the release. “I am a bridge builder, and I appreciate the value of teamwork. I will bring that experience to the Capitol.”
Johnson Stewart says there is an opportunity to enact more balanced policies that support working families, local businesses and school districts.
“I’m ready to get to work, bringing the voice of District 44 residents to the Minnesota Senate,” she said.
Johnson Stewart’s website is annjohnsonstewart.com.
State Sen. Paul Anderson, R-Plymouth, currently represents District 44, which includes the cities of Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland. He is in his first term as a state senator after being elected in 2016 during a close and expensive race.
The candidate filing period for state offices, including the state senate, is May 19-June 2, 2020. The 2020 election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.