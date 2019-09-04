WAYZATA — Art Mason, a longtime facet at the Wayzata McDonald’s drive-through window, will serve as the Grand Marshal of the James J. Hill Days parade, leading the parade down Wayzata’s Lake Street on Sunday.
Mason, who was recognized by Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox in May for his “exceptional customer service” over his 29 years at McDonald’s, retired from his position at McDonald’s in May.
Prior to picking up shifts at McDonald’s, Mason worked for 30 years at Owens Companies. He retired, but then got bored.
“I took my mother and we went and had lunch at McDonald’s, and the manager at the time said ‘Well if you’re retired, why don’t you come and help us out for a couple of weeks.’ So I did, and it lasted 29 years,” Mason told Lakeshore Weekly News.
He misses the people he got to see at his McDonald’s job, but he doesn’t necessarily miss the work, he said. He will turn 90 years old in May 2020 and his family told him it was “about time he retire.”
Retirement round 2
Mason lived in Wayzata for several years, but now he lives in Watertown. He goes to Wayzata pretty much every day, he said, even just to buy a Coke from McDonald’s and see his old coworkers.
He’s been pretty busy since he retired and doesn’t see himself getting bored this time around. Mason has been spending a lot of time at his lake home in Park Rapids and in his work with three historical societies , the Carver County Historical Society, the Chanhassen Historical Society and the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society.
Mason was surprised when the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce called him to ask if he’d be the Grand Marshal of this year’s James J. Hill Days parade, saying he feels very honored to be riding in the parade.
“I said ‘You’ve got to be kidding,’’” Mason remembers saying when the chamber asked him to be the Grand Marshal.
James J. Hill Days is Sept. 6-8 in downtown Wayzata. The parade is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.