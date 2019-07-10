WAYZATA – Health officials say more than 100 people have reported getting sick after spending time near Lake Minnetonka's Big Island over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Hennepin County Public Health said it is continuing to investigate recent reports of illness associated with the popular party spot on the lake. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, officials had returned 140 phone calls from people who said they were in the area over the weekend and reported being sick, Public Health said in a news release.
Of those calls, 116 met the case definition, meaning they were at Big Island over the holiday weekend and "have since exhibited symptoms of vomiting and/or multiple episodes of diarrhea."
Health officials plan to give another update on this after the Minnesota Department of Health releases confirmatory lab results.