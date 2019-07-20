MEDINA — The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota is hosting a “Down the Rabbit Hole” event to benefit the center on Saturday, Aug. 10 at a private polo field Medina.
The event will include complimentary cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, wine, a silent and live auction, a stuffed animal giveaway, music and more.
Guests of honor at the event include Michael and Kristy Phillips and Michael David Winery.
The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota was founded at the University of Minnesota in 1979. It has grown into one of the nation’s busiest wildlife hospitals, admitting more than 13,000 animals annually, the center’s website says.
The benefit is $125 per seat or $200 for dinner for two. Those interested in donating or purchasing a ticket can find more information at the center’s website, wrcmn.org/gala.