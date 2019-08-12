EXCELSIOR — The sixth-annual Big Island and Back paddle event on Lake Minnetonka was a success.
Despite a last-minute switch to hold the event on Sunday, Aug. 11, instead of Saturday, Aug. 10, due to the stormy weather forecast, event organizer Rick Carter said “it was great.”
The event “had tons of cooperation from all parties moving to Sunday” including “increased participation,” Carter noted.
Dozens of people hopped on kayaks, canoes and paddleboards at the Excelsior swimming beach to race around Big Island and back in the 10K event.
Following the race, there was an after party at Excelsior Brewing Company, complete with food, music, beer, awards and door prizes, as well as log rolling.
The event raised more than $5,000 for the ICA Food Shelf and the Freshwater Society, Carter said.
The ICA Food Shelf serves people in Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Shorewood and Woodland. The Freshwater Society is a nonprofit with a mission of inspiring and empower people to value and preserve freshwater resources.