EXCELSIOR — Pete Miller didn’t know when he won the snowshoe race at the 2019 Big Island and Back event that he would be taking over the director role of the organization that same year.
Miller, who opened The Lakes Running Company on Water Street in Excelsior several years ago and has a history of directing races, will replace Rick Carter, the founding race director of Big Island and Back.
Big Island and Back started in 2014 (In 2013, Carter ran a pilot race with his friends) and has grown into a twice a year race that goes from Excelsior around Lake Minnetonka’s Big Island and back to Excelsior. In the summer, participants take kayaks, canoes and paddleboards. In the winter, it’s all about skiing, snowshoeing and fat-tire biking.
In his first year as the director, Miller plans to keep the event as similar as possible to previous years, noting many of the same long-time volunteers are returning.
His only plan for the Feb. 8 Big Island and Back is to connect it to the Klondike Dog Derby, which will take place the following day in Excelsior. Miller hopes he can recruit some participates and fans from the folks who come to watch the sled dog race.
“There is a lot of excitement about the Klondike Dog Derby and this, and it’s exciting to plan something that brings people to town in the off season,” Miller told Lakeshore Weekly News.
A unique event
Both Miller and Carter agree the Big Island and Back winter event is pretty unique.
Having a winter race — snowshoeing and cross-country skiing — in the metro area, and one that is held on a flat course, sets it apart from other races.
Plus, Big Island and Back offers more options than other winter races.
“There aren’t a lot of snowshoe race options,” Miller said. “The skiing event is shorter, which makes it really accessible for kids and people who don’t want to do a really long ski race.”
Many races also face transportation issues because they start at one place and finish somewhere else, but Big Island and Back doesn’t face that issue because “Ours is out and back, it is also dead flat. Almost no other race I’ve heard of is like that,” Carter said.
Stepping down
Carter has been the director of Big Island and Back since its inaugural race in 2014, but he’s never participated in the race. He’s always been too busy, putting up markers, skiing the loop to pick up trash and making sure all the racers finish OK.
His wife, Jeanne Carter, also spent much of the past several years working on the event, serving as the unofficial assistant race director, he said, noting one of her duties was to hand out prizes to the winners and 30-40 prizes to random participants.
Carter started thinking about stepping down from his position about a year and a half ago and decided to take the plunge this past summer, he said. He has since moved away from Excelsior and has gotten involved with the Orono Parks Commission and the restoration of Big Island Park, which takes up a lot of his free time.
He’s going to miss the event, but he’s looking forward to being a part of it from a non-director position. He’ll be out of the country during this year’s winter event, but said he looks forward to participating in future years — and maybe bringing home gold.
Carter is no longer be the director of the summer Big Island and Back event either. The new director will be announced in late February, he said.