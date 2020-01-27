ORONO — Lake Minnetonka’s Big Island Nature Park is slated for improvements if the city of Orono can raise the $400,000 needed to complete several projects.
Big Island Legacy, a nonprofit with five board members, formed about a year ago with one goal in mind — to help the city meet its funding goals, said Tom Kolar, a Big Island Legacy board member.
The nonprofit is only about $100,000 away from reaching its goal, Kolar said.
The $400,000 will go toward a few things, but the primary scope of the project is to improve the hiking trails and make them ADA compliant, as well as add way-finding signs to the 56-acre Big Island Nature Park, located on the eastern section of Lake Minnetonka’s Big Island.
The money will also go toward installing an ADA-compliant restroom (potentially two restrooms, but the city will have to raise more money), a viewing platform on the southeast corner of the park and a shelter that will be used for educational purposes and in case of bad weather.
The final piece of the money will be used for the installation of interpretive panels to represent the many eras of the park, including the Glacial/Woodland era, the Dakota Indian era, white settlement, the Big Island Amusement Park, the Game Farm, the Veterans Camp and now the Big Island Nature Park, Kolar said.
Kolar feels the most important thing about Big Island Legacy and the work the city of Orono is doing is honoring the commitment made to veterans by making the area ADA compliant.
“It is also the goal of Big Island Legacy and the city of Orono for all improvements to be low impact to the environment so that the natural beauty of Big Island Park is preserved,” Kolar said.
$100K away
Orono received a $200,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources over the summer, a news release said, and the nonprofit has raised another $100,000, Kolar noted.
Big Island Legacy’s goal is to raise the remaining $100,000 by late spring, which fits the city’s timeline and the DNR grant conditions, he said.
To raise money, Big Island Legacy board members have been meeting with prospective donors in person, Kolar said. People can also donate via PayPal on the bigislandlegacy.org website.
Survey
The city of Orono applied for the $200,000 DNR grant after it conducted a Phase I archaeological survey on Big Island with the help of Maritime Heritage Minnesota archaeologists Ann Merriman and Christopher Olson.
As part of the survey, the pair dug up small amounts of soil and 3D scanned structures they found. The city used the information from the survey to apply for the Minnesota DNR grant, City Administrator Dustin Reif said in November. The city started using the grant money in October 2019 to do more archaeological work with its engineering firm, Bolton and Menk, and its in-house archaeologists.
The survey work will allow the city to install upgrades to the park without affecting any archaeological findings.
Bolton and Menk are expected to return to work on Big Island in spring and finish around May 2020, the city said in November.