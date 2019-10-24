Blake School logo
Buy Now

Blake School logo

 Submitted photo

WAYZATA — The Blake School is inviting potential students and families to visit the Wayzata campus on Saturday, Nov. 2 for Discover Blake.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and will highlight the school’s “nurturing environment” of the Highcroft campus at 301 Peavey Lane in Wayzata, according to a news release from the school.

The Highcroft campus is pre-kindergarten through grade 5, the Hopkins campus is pre-kindergarten through grade 8 and the Minneapolis campus is grade 9 through grade 12, according to the the release.

Attendees of the event do not need to register, the release says. The website is blakeschool.org and school’s phone number is 952-988-3420.

Tags

Frances Stevenson is a reporter for the Lakeshore Weekly News, covering the communities around Lake Minnetonka.

Events

Recommended for you