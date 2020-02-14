WAYZATA — Trying for a third time, a developer has submitted a new development plan for the Boatworks building to the city of Wayzata, according to the Feb. 14 city newsletter.
The multi-use building, 294 Grove Lane E, sits on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.
In this third development plan, Boatworks owner and developer Rick Born, and his company Boatworks II LLC, are proposing a 49-foot, mixed-use building that would have office and restaurant space, as well as residential condominiums, the newsletter says.
The developer's application seeks approval of a PUD concept plan and four variances for building setbacks and height. There is no zoning code text amendments, which were included in the last proposal, the newsletter notes.
The Wayzata Planning Commission will review the development plan and hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on March 4 at Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
The Boatworks developers have submitted two previous development plans. The first was a five-story building that was reviewed by the Planning Commission, which recommended the City Council deny the Plan. The developers then withdrew the plan.
The second plan proposed a four-story building that was 58 feet tall. The developers asked for a text amendment to the City Code so if the Boatworks building met specific criteria and provided benefits to the city of Wayzata, the City Council would approve the concept plan and setbacks. The City Council denied this plan in December after Council members said the building was too tall and didn’t fit the small-town feel of Wayzata.