MINNETONKA — Bradley Schaeppi's narrow Nov. 5 election to the Minnetonka City Council was confirmed in a Nov. 26 recount.
Schaeppi will represent Ward 3 of Minnetonka for the next two years, following a day-long recount and a three-vote (879-876) margin over Mike Happe. There were also four write-in votes.
According to Minnetonka Senior Communication Coordinator Matt Higgins, each candidate gained one vote in the recount, and no ballots were contested. The results are unofficial until they are canvassed on Dec. 2 by the current City Council.
The recount took place on Nov. 26, starting at 8:30 a.m. Results were sent out a little after 3 p.m. Both Happe and Schaeppi were allowed representatives at each of the three recount tables to watch over the volunteer counters and contest ballots.
"The recount was the right decision by Mike given how close the race was," Schaeppi told Lakeshore Weekly News. "Everyone in the community can feel comfortable that the race was fair and transparent. I'm relieved that we now have a result and I have a lot to learn. I'm excited to start in January. Mr. Happe called me to congratulate me. I appreciated his call."
Schaeppi also said he appreciated the city staff and their help throughout the recount process and that he is grateful to everyone who voted for him and supported his campaign.
The original results of the Nov. 5 election were also that Schaeppi won the Ward 3 seat by three votes. The results were canvassed on Nov. 13, making them official. That same night, Happe requested a recount, according to Higgins.
Happe had until Nov. 20 to request a publicly funded recount because “the margin between candidates was closer than 0.5%,” Higgins said, in an email to Lakeshore Weekly News.
“I had many supporters urge me to request a recount, simply because the margin was so close,” Happe told the paper. “With a difference of just three votes, it seems appropriate to make sure that each ballot was counted correctly.”