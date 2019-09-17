WAYZATA — The Central Avenue/County Road 101 Bridge over Highway 12 in Wayzata will open later than originally planned.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, which is the lead agency on the project, initially said the bridge would reopen in late October, but David Aeikens of MnDOT said in an email on Sept. 17 that they’ve “changed the opening date for the bridge to early November.”
The heavily traveled bridge has been closed since June 28 to allow for crews to replace the deteriorating bridge with a larger bridge that will have dedicated left turn lanes. The city of Wayzata has said the new bridge will help improve the flow of traffic in the area.
The ramps on the east side of the bridge — the ramp from Highway 12 west to County Road 101 north and the ramp from County Road 101 north to Highway 12 east — reopened in mid-August. Aeikens says the plan is still to get the ramps on the west side of the bridge open, as planned, by Oct. 25, noting “crews are working extra time to complete the project.”
Crews are currently building the bridge deck, with concrete expected to be poured the week of Sept. 23, Aeikens said in the email. That work will not require the closure of Highway 12.
The bridge will be painted in mid-October, Aeikens notes, which will require Highway 12 to be closed near the bridge. The exact timing for the closure will be announced at a later time.
MnDOT and Hennepin County are working together on the roughly $4 million bridge project. The project’s website is www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy12andcountyroad101bridge/.