WAYZATA — The Central Avenue/County Road 101 bridge over U.S. Highway 12 will be open by Sunday, Nov. 17, David Aeikens, with the Minnesota Department of Transportation said in an email on Friday, Nov. 15.
“The bridge and the ramps are scheduled to open by Sunday, Nov. 17,” Aeikens said. “The bridge will most likely open late Saturday night. Motorists should have access Sunday morning.”
The city of Wayzata and the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, to celebrate the bridge reopening.
Although the bridge will reopen this weekend, crews will have to return this spring to wrap things up, such as doing permanent striping, permanent turf establishment, a special surface finish on the abutments and piers, and paint the concrete bridge rail and ornamental rail work, Aeikens said. This work will require some lane closures on the bridge next year.
The heavily traveled bridge has been closed since June 28 to allow for crews to replace the deteriorating bridge with a bridge that is almost 10 feet wider and has dedicated left-turn lanes. Other changes to the bridge include: an added lane on the ramp from westbound U.S. Highway 12 to southbound County Road 101, a wider sidewalk, a higher bridge railing, and a smoother ride thanks to a concrete bridge deck.
The city of Wayzata and MnDOT say the new bridge will make it safer and help improve the flow of traffic in the area.
The opening of the bridge was initially slated for late October but was delayed to early November. Last month, the project was delayed again until mid-November. The ramps on the east side of the bridge — the ramp from U.S. Highway 12 west to County Road 101 north and the ramp from County Road 101 north to U.S. Highway 12 east — reopened in mid-August.
MnDOT and Hennepin County are working together on the roughly $4 million bridge project. The project’s website is www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy12andcountyroad101bridge/.