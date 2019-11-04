WAYZATA — If all goes as planned, the Central Avenue/County Road 101 bridge over U.S. Highway 12 in Wayzata will reopen by Sunday, Nov. 17.
The heavily traveled bridge has been closed since June 28 to allow for crews to replace the deteriorating bridge with a larger bridge that will have dedicated left-turn lanes. The city of Wayzata has said the new bridge will help improve the flow of traffic in the area
The opening of the bridge was initially slated for late October but was delayed to early November. Last month, the project was delayed again until mid-November. The ramps on the east side of the bridge — the ramp from U.S. Highway 12 west to County Road 101 north and the ramp from County Road 101 north to U.S. Highway 12 east — reopened in mid-August.
In an email on Monday, Nov. 4, David Aeikens, with the Minnesota Department of Transportation said “Crews were able to finish painting this weekend. We can announce that, if everything goes as planned, the bridge and remaining ramps will be open by Sunday, Nov. 17.”
In the meantime, single-lane closures of U.S. Highway 12 during off-peak hours are expected as crews finish work on the bridge.
MnDOT and Hennepin County are working together on the roughly $4 million bridge project. The project’s website is www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy12andcountyroad101bridge/.