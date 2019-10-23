MINNETONKA — The city of Minnetonka is hosting a free event for residents featuring author Rick Naymark on Monday, Oct. 28, according to a news release from the city.
Naymark is the author of “Alzheimer’s Gifts,” and will share stories of his eight-year journey caring for his mother who had Alzheimer’s, the release says.
The event runs from 10:15-11:30 a.m. at the Minnetonka Community Center at 14600 Minnetonka Blvd and is presented by the Lake Minnetonka Senior Providers: Community Connections, according to the release.
Registration is at tinyurl.com/yxfmfzhe or at the Community Center.