Alzheimer's gifts by Rick Naymark

Alzheimer’s gifts by Rick Naymark

 Photo courtesy of the city of Minnetonka

MINNETONKA — The city of Minnetonka is hosting a free event for residents featuring author Rick Naymark on Monday, Oct. 28, according to a news release from the city.

Naymark is the author of “Alzheimer’s Gifts,” and will share stories of his eight-year journey caring for his mother who had Alzheimer’s, the release says.

The event runs from 10:15-11:30 a.m. at the Minnetonka Community Center at 14600 Minnetonka Blvd and is presented by the Lake Minnetonka Senior Providers: Community Connections, according to the release.

Registration is at tinyurl.com/yxfmfzhe or at the Community Center.

Tags

Frances Stevenson is a reporter for the Lakeshore Weekly News, covering the communities around Lake Minnetonka.

Events

Recommended for you