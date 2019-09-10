MINNETONKA — The city of Minnetonka is joining in on National Medicare Education Week the week of Sept. 15-Sept. 21 with educational events for Medicare beneficiaries and their families.
The national annual celebration is designed to educate new Medicare users to feel comfortable when they enroll during the Medicare enrollment period, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, according to a news release from the city of Minnetonka.
Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum proclaimed the week Minnetonka Medicare Education Week.
The city is hosting two main events for the week at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at the first floor Cafe at the UnitedHealthcare, 12700 Whitewater Drive, the release says.
UnitedHealthcare representatives will address attendees’ questions, go through the basics of Medicare, how to enroll and common misconceptions. The representatives will be available to speak one-on-one with attendees. Walgreens will also be in attendance to provide blood pressure tests and Fitbit will lead exercise breaks, the release says.
Attendees are asked to RSVP at nmew.com or 855-322-1154. There is no cost to the event.