Minnesota GreenStep Cities program

GreenStep Cities is a voluntary program from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that launched in 2010. The program was originally designed as a way to help cities meet their energy reduction goals but evolved to involve environmental best practices across the board, according to Minnesota GreenStep Cities Program Coordinator Philipp Muessig.

The program is a voluntary way for cities to receive help as they implement some best practices GreenStep has identified as useful and beneficial for Minnesota cities. Cities choose which practices they want to implement and whether or not they want to complete each step, Muessig said.

The program steps are as follows:

Build community interest and have GreenStep staff visit the city. The city council adopts a resolution joining GreenStep. Cities implement between four to eight best practices of its choosing. The number of practices is based on the size of the city. Many cities have already completed enough best practices to be recognized at this step, according to Muessig. The city chooses another four to eight best practices to complete. Measure and report to GreenStep between seven and 15 city performance metrics. The number of metrics is based on the size of the city. Show improvement on city performance metrics.

There are 180 best practices to choose from that cover a variety of environmental topics. Among them: making no or low cost indoor lighting changes in city-owned buildings to reduce energy costs; integrating green building best practices information and assistance into the building permit process; purchasing LEDs for future street lighting and traffic signals; and being recognized under the Bird City Minnesota or Community Wildlife Habitat program.