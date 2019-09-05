PLYMOUTH — Plymouth residents looking to make energy-efficient changes in their homes may be eligible for financing from the Plymouth Housing and Redevelopment Authority, a news release from the city says.
The Home Rehabilitation Program offers homeowners in Plymouth a zero interest deferred loan up to $40,000 for low- and moderate-income households to use to maintain, repair and improve their homes.
Improvements that are eligible for financing include repairs that make a house a safer, more energy efficient place to live include new roofing, siding, windows, electrical, plumbing, heating.
Priority will be given to those improving health and safety hazards and making energy improvements, the release says.
The funding cannot be used for cosmetic remodeling or to refinance any existing debt or previous rehabilitation work.
Eligible applicants must live in Plymouth and own their homes. They must also be current on their mortgage payments, deed payments, property taxes, homeowners insurance and homeowners association dues, if applicable.
The website to apply is plymouthmn.gov/housing.