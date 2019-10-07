PLYMOUTH — The city of Plymouth is seeking applicants for positions that may open up on committees and commissions.
The city may have openings on the Environmental Quality Committee, the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the Planning Commission and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, an Oct. 7 news release from the city says.
There also may be openings to represent Plymouth on the Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission, Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission and Shingle Creek Watershed Management Commission, the release notes.
The City Council will interview applicants and make appointments later this year for terms that begin in early 2020. Applications are due Friday, Nov. 8.
To download an application or for more information about each group, including regular meeting times, visit plymouthmn.gov/commissions or call City Clerk Sandy Engdahl at 763-509-5080.