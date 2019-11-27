ORONO — The Orono Golf Course is facing a $1,000 fine and three-day suspension after selling alcohol to a minor in July 2019.
The Orono Police Department conducted a compliance check on the city-owned 9-hole golf course during its periodic compliance checks. Along with the July 2019 violation, the golf course also had a violation in August 2016, documents from a Nov. 25 Orono City Council meeting show.
According to Orono City Code, anyone who sells alcohol to a person under the age of 21 within three years of previous violation faces a $1,000 fine and a three-day suspension.
According to City Administrator Dustin Rief, the violator gets to choose which three days their license is suspended during regular business hours. City staff chose Monday, May 4, through Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
At its meeting on Nov. 25, the Orono City Council voted 4-0 to approve the suspension of the liquor license as part of the consent agenda.
Orono Golf Course, 265 Orono Orchard Road S., was founded in 1924. It was the first public golf course in Minnesota with grass greens, according to the city's website.