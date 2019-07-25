Organics recycling 3 (copy) (copy)
Organics recycling is now available at the Minnetonka Recycling Drop-Off Center.

 File photo

MINNETONKA — Composters rejoice! Organics collection is now available at Minnetonka’s recycling center.

The Minnetonka Recycling Drop-Off Center is open 24/7 at Minnetonka Public Works, 11522 Minnetonka Blvd., in Minnetonka.

Residents and businesses can drop off approved organics items in the designated organics dumpster. Items must be bagged in a paper or BPI-certified compostable bag.

Items that can be collected are:

  • Food
  • Food-soiled paper
  • Coffee grounds and filters
  • Hair and nail clippings
  • Cotton balls
  • Houseplants and flowers
  • Certified compostable products

The organics program recycling website is tinyurl.com/y6gnycla.

Frances Stevenson is a reporter for the Lakeshore Weekly News, covering the communities around Lake Minnetonka.

