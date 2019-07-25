MINNETONKA — Composters rejoice! Organics collection is now available at Minnetonka’s recycling center.
The Minnetonka Recycling Drop-Off Center is open 24/7 at Minnetonka Public Works, 11522 Minnetonka Blvd., in Minnetonka.
Residents and businesses can drop off approved organics items in the designated organics dumpster. Items must be bagged in a paper or BPI-certified compostable bag.
Items that can be collected are:
- Food
- Food-soiled paper
- Coffee grounds and filters
- Hair and nail clippings
- Cotton balls
- Houseplants and flowers
- Certified compostable products
The organics program recycling website is tinyurl.com/y6gnycla.